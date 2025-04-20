The summer season taught us to slow down

By the time my summers came around, that allure had faded. We took ice for granted. Summer was just something to be suffered. But looking back I realise that boredom was a gift. We had no choice but to slow down. That’s when I whiled away hot lazy afternoons building dolls’ houses, Asterix village models, making up stories and writing them down. None of them were worth much but in the end they taught me to dream. Our neighbour corralled all the homebound bored children together and made us put on a play. She wrote the parts and we acted the roles dressed in costumes patched together from our parents closets. We staged it on the landing of the house next door, the audience sat gallery style on the stairs, my aunt’s bedroom served as the greenroom.