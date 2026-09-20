Philosopher Sundar Sarukkai's new book teaches us how to think logically in a digital world

The book wisely begins by laying down basic definitions and examples pertaining to fundamental concepts like rationality, logic and inference. For example, Sarukkai cites the work of philosopher Bimal Krishna Matilal (1935-91) to point out that in the West, the idea of logic was rooted in mathematics—if a leaf occupied a certain area on the ground, two leaves would cover twice that area. This wasn’t always the case with Indian systems, however. In the ancient Nyaya school of philosophy’s definition of logic, one of the examples used is a pot of boiling rice. We don’t need to check every single grain to find out whether the rice is cooked—we can use a spoon to fish out and check just a couple of grains. If these two grains are cooked, then every grain is cooked; that’s a mode of inference untethered from mathematics.