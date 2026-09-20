Philosopher Sundar Sarukkai's new book teaches us how to think logically in a digital world

Writer, philosopher and educator Sundar Sarukkai’s latest work of non-fiction, Homo Philosophicus: Discovering the Spirit of Philosophy in Everyday Life, isn’t coy about its scale and ambition. The book begins by forthrightly stating its mandate, which is to “present a unified approach to philosophy in a rudimentary form”. Philosophy is a field of knowledge marked most often by references to its sheer vastness, its gargantuan breadth—2,000 years of practice spread across thinkers and traditions from around the world. However, as Sarukkai points out in the introductory essay, one of the biggest issues with the field is the biased representation by the West of the non-West.
Philosophical traditions belonging to India, China or West Asia are often underplayed or misrepresented in western academia. Across its 400-odd pages, Homo Philosophicus not only explains the shared foundations of all philosophical traditions, but also where and how Indian pedagogical traditions and schools of knowledge fit into this picture.
The book wisely begins by laying down basic definitions and examples pertaining to fundamental concepts like rationality, logic and inference. For example, Sarukkai cites the work of philosopher Bimal Krishna Matilal (1935-91) to point out that in the West, the idea of logic was rooted in mathematics—if a leaf occupied a certain area on the ground, two leaves would cover twice that area. This wasn’t always the case with Indian systems, however. In the ancient Nyaya school of philosophy’s definition of logic, one of the examples used is a pot of boiling rice. We don’t need to check every single grain to find out whether the rice is cooked—we can use a spoon to fish out and check just a couple of grains. If these two grains are cooked, then every grain is cooked; that’s a mode of inference untethered from mathematics.
“The point was to demystify logic, to demystify multiple ways of understanding this world,” Sarukkai says when we met for an interview. “Today, everybody’s talking about critical thinking. The NEP (National Education Policy) talks about it, several universities are starting courses on it. But what really is critical thinking? What does it mean to be rational, to be logical? These are not just cognitive terms, they are contentious, political terms. This book explores several pathways to that place we call ‘logic’, and hopefully it can reach the people who matter.”
Having laid out this theoretical base, Homo Philosophicus proceeds in an orderly fashion towards more complicated questions. How do we understand the concept of “presence” in an increasingly digital world, where formlessness may or may not connote “absence”? How does a person trained in the axioms of physics (i.e. the study of the natural world) make the transition to metaphysics, and do they reconcile the fundamental tenets of both? These questions and indeed the field of philosophy as a whole ultimately lead to the same place—what does it mean to be a moral person? If morality is always contextual (but not infinitely subjective; an important distinction, as Sarukkai points out), how do we draft a shared set of values that are universally applicable for every human being?
“The traditional idea that our five senses define how we engage with the world has been challenged for a while now,” Sarukkai says. “If you think about ‘sense’ as anything that provides you information about the world, then you realise that you can have various internal senses that tell you what to do and what not to do.”
Sarukkai adds that there are all kinds of motivations behind wanting to control the definition and extent of “morality” or “moral sense”. When economists or CEOs use the phrase “rational agent”, for example, it is assumed that this hypothetical rational agent’s actions will be selfish without exception. These are the kinds of baked-in assumptions about human nature that are seldom challenged.
Overcoming The Great Default
Sarukkai’s point about capitalism having a vested interest in defining morality or “human nature” is an excellent one, broadly applicable to several realms of society and culture. It is in the interests of contemporary capitalism, for example, to brand us all irreversibly cynical so that we continue to be unquestioning perpetual-consumption machines. Modes of human engagement that fall outside the transactional logic of capitalism are deliberately kept at the fringes of popular culture, never allowed to infiltrate the mainstream. Think about it: why do we say “they’re only human” when people are doing something questionable? One never sees the phrase being trotted out for, say, a firefighter rescuing a kitten or an act of philanthropic donation. Relentless selfishness is The Great Default; everything else is inherently exceptional.
One of the biggest strengths of Homo Philosophicus is the way Sarukkai is able to explain nuanced concepts to readers from a variety of backgrounds. Having trained in both physics and philosophy, Sarukkai is ideally suited to act as a bridge between those two worlds. He has taught the philosophy of science to science and engineering students across the country, including at IISER (Indian Institute of Science Education and Research) and Manipal University. According to him, bridging these two worlds wasn’t always such a significant challenge.
“If you look at some of the earliest philosophers of science in the 20th century, they were great scientists and mathematicians, like Albert Einstein or Henri Poincaré. These philosophers tried to explain the purpose of science. Philosophy was doing to science what science was doing to the natural world; explaining it,” Sarukkai says. “What happened with World War II and the atomic bomb was that science was now entrenched with the government, with politics, at a hitherto unprecedented scale. That’s where the divide between scientists and philosophers began, because scientists began to see philosophy of science as anti-science. Conversely, a section of philosophers also became too scholastic, too tied up with their books rather than with the natural world. So there was a mutual distrust.”
Sarukkai has explored philosophy, especially in the Indian context, in previous works of non-fiction such as Philosophy of Symmetry, Translating the World: Science and Language and Indian Philosophy and Philosophy of Science. In the last couple of years, he has also received well-deserved critical acclaim for two novels—Following a Prayer (2023) and Water Days (2025). In very different ways, both novels place children at the heart of the narrative. Water Days sees a middle-class pre-globalisation Bengaluru family (including two daughters) fighting for justice after a neighbourhood girl dies by suicide.
The fascinating Following a Prayer features 12-year-old Kalpana who asks her grandmother, “Where do prayers go?”, prompting the latter to ask Kalpana to follow one and see. The girl takes the advice quite literally, vanishing into the forest for three whole days. Upon her return, she is resolutely silent, and the rest of the novel is spent in unravelling this mystery. Sarukkai’s juvenile protagonist presents a kind of philosophical tabula rasa, a blank slate that can be used to explore various belief systems. Sarukkai says the books were also informed by his own experience of teaching children, especially through the informal collective Barefoot Philosophers.
“For me, more than a blank slate, it was the plasticity of the child’s mind,” he says. “A child’s pace of learning and of absorbing new information can be really quick, obviously. Children are constantly asking you questions, and I feel they are more receptive to new ways of thinking. When I am teaching undergraduates or people who’re older than that, very often I will hear, ‘I will read X but not Y or Z because they bore me’. So that was my thinking behind making children the central characters in my novels. To be honest, I have learned a lot from teaching children.”