Philosopher Sundar Sarukkai's new book teaches us how to think logically in a digital world

Writer, philosopher and educator Sundar Sarukkai’s latest work of non-fiction, Homo Philosophicus: Discovering the Spirit of Philosophy in Everyday Life, isn’t coy about its scale and ambition. The book begins by forthrightly stating its mandate, which is to “present a unified approach to philosophy in a rudimentary form”. Philosophy is a field of knowledge marked most often by references to its sheer vastness, its gargantuan breadth—2,000 years of practice spread across thinkers and traditions from around the world. However, as Sarukkai points out in the introductory essay, one of the biggest issues with the field is the biased representation by the West of the non-West.