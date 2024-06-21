So long, No. 11: Sunil Chhetri looks back on his career
SummaryEvolving from a gifted young prodigy to a statesman of Indian football, Sunil Chhetri will go down as one of the country's greatest sportspersons
Goodbyes are never easy. Overwhelmed by the occasion, Sunil Chhetri is unable to hold back the tears. One of India’s greatest sporting sons is walking off the pitch, his captain’s armband on proud display, for the very last time. The fans at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on 6 June, where India is hosting Kuwait in a Fifa World Cup qualifier, are roaring as Chhetri passes through an emotional guard of honour formed by his teammates and coaching staff. It’s time to pass the baton—and his famous No.11 shirt—on to the next generation, and call time on a remarkable, record-breaking career spanning 19 years. At 39, Sunil Chhetri has retired from international football.
Numbers tell only part of the story, but let’s quickly run through how patently ridiculous and extraordinary they are: 94 goals scored in 151 international appearances—that’s more than Diego Maradona and Pele; among currently active players, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have more—and a further 158 in club football. (In the list of Indian footballers: I.M. Vijayan racked up 32 while Bhaichung Bhutia finished his international career with 29.) Over 500 appearances in total—from his debut against Pakistan in 2005 to this, his final game. Trophies, individual awards, the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award in 2021 (the first footballer to win it)—the many reminders of his sustained brilliance resting with pride on his mantelpiece. But Chhetri’s contribution to Indian football goes beyond mere statistics and awards. He has made a nation believe.
A few days after the Kuwait game, which ended in a goalless draw, denting India’s hopes for qualification, I speak with Chhetri on a Zoom call. He’s still getting used to this new chapter in his life. He has butterflies in his stomach as India is scheduled to play their final World Cup qualifier against a formidable Qatar team (they would go on to lose under controversial circumstances). For now, Chhetri is enjoying the break.
“At that moment, maybe I would feel: ‘Ah! I wish I could have done this, I could have done that.’ But thinking about it now that I have the time, when I look back, I had an amazing 19 years, man. There aren’t many players who’ve played 10 years for their country, leave aside 19," he says. It is astonishing; seldom do players last at the top level for such a long time. Rarer still as the charismatic talisman of a team. His longevity and consistency make him a bona-fide legend of the sport in India. He isn’t done with the game just yet—he will continue as skipper at his club Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) for at least another year.
Competitive streak
Chhetri is polite, humble and soft-spoken, a sense of self-assured stillness underlining his words. On the field, he transforms into a warrior: all heart and grace, passion, desire, aggression, a drive to fight and win it all.