So long, No. 11: Sunil Chhetri looks back on his career

His time in Portugal is pointed out by many as a period that defined the trajectory of the rest of his career. Chhetri didn’t spend a long time in Portugal; one year into a four-year contract, he returned to India, but he values the experience. “I was in one of the biggest clubs in Europe. What I understood when I went there was the level is much higher than what I was used to. In about two weeks, I was sent to the B team. And to my misfortune," he laughs, “the B team was better than the A team!" He takes the example of England and Tottenham defender Eric Dier, who was at Sporting playing for the B team at the time. In that year, Chhetri only made a handful of appearances, all of them from the bench. “That too 20 minutes here, 20 minutes there," he says. “It was a humongous jump. To put it into context, the level the ISL is in right now—and I’m being very honest—I don’t think any player is equipped to go to the top leagues. It has to be a gradual jump. Our league is getting better every year. Our boys should do well in the country, and then aim to go to a second division league elsewhere."