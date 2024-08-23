Perfect outdoor escapades: Ride the waves on your next beach holiday

Standing astride a surfboard while riding a wave may not last for more than a few seconds, but the feeling of being one with the wave, with wind blowing in your hair, is a high you keep returning for, say surfers. “When you are riding the wave, you feel like you’ve been there for a long time, as if time’s suspended," says Vaibhav Gupta, 27, a surfer and photographer working with Mumu Surf School in Agonda, south Goa and Mahabalipuram (also called Mamallapuram) in Tamil Nadu.

For a country whose coastline spans 7,561.6km, and encompasses nine states on the east and west coast, surfing has taken off only in the past decade. “When we started Surf Turf in 2013 in Kovalam (aka Covelong) in Chennai, there were probably only three to four surfing schools across the east coast and another four schools in the west. Today, there are around 80 surfing schools overall. This adventure sport has certainly grown in the last 10 years," says Arun Vasu, chairman and managing director of TT Group and founder of the Surf Turf chain of surfing schools in Kovalam and Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu and Varkala in Kerala. Vasu, also the president of the Surfing Federation of India, attributes surfing’s popularity to its accessibility and affordability.

“All you need is a surfboard and a basic knowledge of swimming. The ocean comes free."

To talk to surfers about planning a surfing holiday is to learn how different India’s two coastlines are. The west coast—with surfing sites like Agonda in south Goa and Mulki in Karnataka—is ideal for beginners, says Gupta. According to Vasu, Varkala is ideal for intermediate learners, as the waves are powerful, while the east coast—that includes Mahabalipuram, Kovalam, Kanyakumari and Puducherry in Tamil Nadu and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh— is a great playing ground for experienced, competitive surfers. “Mahabalipuram is the best surf spot in the country," says Vasu. Gupta agrees. “If you love surfing and don’t want to do much else, then Mahabalipuram is the place for you. The waves here are bigger and more consistent," he says.

It’s important to remember the seasons to visit the coasts. “The best time to hit the west coast is from mid-September or early October to mid-December. As a general rule, two months before the monsoon season and two months after are the best times to surf in India," Gupta says. Vasu adds, “Mid-April to mid-October is the surf season on the east coast." These are the periods when the winds are strong and the swells in the water are great to get your surfboard out and ride the wave for those fleeting seconds.

View Full Image Guests learning surfing at Praana Experience in Byndoor, Karnataka.

Mulki, Malpe and Mangaluru may be the names thrown around while talking about surfing in Karnataka. But there are less-known, pristine spots that are just as ideal. Byndoor, a coastal town located 70km from Udupi, is a good example. Flat with no rocks, the beach makes for a good surfing spot and that’s what prompted Priyanka Jena and Tanveer Taj to offer surfing holidays at their luxury home stay, Praana Experience, in association with The Kadal Surf School, Udupi.

In most locations, you need to drive to the beach or take a boat to a point (in the sea) and then get into the water. At our place, the beach is just metres away, and so you have the luxury to just get into the water. We conduct classes— solo or for a maximum of four students—so you also get personal attention," says Jena, an avid surfer herself. As for what to pack for a surfing holiday, Jena says, “Just sunscreen and a rash guard should do. The rash guard (a tight-fitting top, usually made out of moisture-wicking material like polyester and Spandex) protects you from UV rays and rashes or abrasions you may get from the activity."

Surf's Up: Learn Here

The Surf Turf schools in Kovalam and Mahabalipuram are open throughout the year and offer both introductory classes and days-long packages. The one-and-a-half-hour long introductory class, Discover Surfing, is priced ₹1,500. The three-day, five-day and 10-day packages, excluding stay and meals, are priced ₹5,000, ₹8,500 and ₹16,000. They also offer For details, visit surfturf.in.

* At Praana Experience, the surfing lessons cost ₹3,500 per person for one day; ₹8,000 for three days and ₹12,500 for five days. The price includes surf equipment and safety gear with theory lessons. Stay charges are separate. For details, follow their Instagram handle @praanaexperience.

* Mumu Surf School in Agonda and Mahabalipuram offers beginner and intermediate-level classes. As per their website, a one-and-a-half-hour introductory session costs ₹1,600 (Mahabalipuram) and ₹1,800 (Agonda). They also offer five-day and 10-day packages. For details, visit mumusurfindia.com.