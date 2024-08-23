Perfect outdoor escapades: Ride the waves on your next beach holiday

In most locations, you need to drive to the beach or take a boat to a point (in the sea) and then get into the water. At our place, the beach is just metres away, and so you have the luxury to just get into the water. We conduct classes— solo or for a maximum of four students—so you also get personal attention," says Jena, an avid surfer herself. As for what to pack for a surfing holiday, Jena says, “Just sunscreen and a rash guard should do. The rash guard (a tight-fitting top, usually made out of moisture-wicking material like polyester and Spandex) protects you from UV rays and rashes or abrasions you may get from the activity."