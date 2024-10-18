Romancing the ice in rugged Svalbard

Sailing from Longyearbyen harbour, past Isfjorden (Ice Fjord) into the Bay of Borebukta, we learnt of the region’s history and spotted an abundance of reindeers and Arctic birds. But walruses proved elusive. Following years of being hunted, the mammals are a protected species and their population has risen. On a fortunate summer day, one could find them lounging on land or in the bay. Today, it seemed, was not one of those days. It wasn’t until the last hour when the guide glimpsed walruses swimming at a distance. In a split second, the driver was rapidly circling to the spot. The engine quieted and we stepped out onto the deck, smartphones and DSLR cameras in tow. A couple waded closer to the boat, and one walrus opened its mouth—ivory tusks gleaming in the icy, grey water. Hoots and whistles rang through the boat. Had it not been for that moment, we would have returned to Longyearbyen, resigning ourselves to other pursuits. It is the lesson we learnt over and over in Svalbard: nature is at nobody’s beck and call.