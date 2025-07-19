Photographing the Dalai Lama for 35 years: Inside Manuel Bauer's rarely seen archive
Somak Ghoshal 5 min read 19 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Manuel Bauer talks about his experiences of shadowing the Dalai Lama for over three decades, and his belief in the power of the image as an icon
Swiss photographer Manuel Bauer first met Tenzin Gyatso, better known to the world as His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, in 1990. Back then, Bauer was a 23-year-old rookie journalist, hungry to make an impression in his first job. As luck would have it, he didn’t have to try too hard for a big break.
