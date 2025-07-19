It has been a difficult, often expensive, project but Bauer continues to do it, undeterred. He has done freelance work as a photojournalist, teacher and artist to fund his trips to India to spend time with the Dalai Lama at his home in Dharamshala or to follow him around the world on his travels. In fact, he spends the most of his time editing, researching, sorting and organising the vast archive of photographs he has amassed. “I believe in the power of the image as an icon," Bauer says. “When someone looks at my photographs of the Dalai Lama 20 years from now, I want them to see something new and fresh."