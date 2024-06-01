A note on the issue: A summer of sports
We weigh India’s chances at the T20 World Cup, look at their rivals, as well as contemplate what it means for the US to throw its hat into the ring
Regular readers of Lounge know that we’re keen on sport—and this is a summer of sports with the IPL that just concluded, the T20 World Cup that begins today and runs through June, Wimbledon that will follow immediately, and then, the Paris Summer Olympics in July. So, our calendar for the next two months is fairly full, and we start our summer of sports coverage with a spread on the T20 World Cup, being hosted by the US and the West Indies.