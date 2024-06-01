A note on the issue: A summer of sports

Regular readers of Lounge know that we’re keen on sport—and this is a summer of sports with the IPL that just concluded, the T20 World Cup that begins today and runs through June, Wimbledon that will follow immediately, and then, the Paris Summer Olympics in July. So, our calendar for the next two months is fairly full, and we start our summer of sports coverage with a spread on the T20 World Cup, being hosted by the US and the West Indies.

We weigh India’s chances, look at their rivals, as well as contemplate what it might mean for the US to throw its hat into the ring. The US, no doubt, is looking towards 2028 when cricket will return to the Olympics after 128 years, when Los Angeles hosts the Games, and hopes to work towards being a contender in the sport. To return to the present, India will start as one of the favourites at the T20 World Cup and will be hoping to end their title drought in this tricky format. The fact that none of the favourites have ever played in the US makes this an interesting tournament with new challenges to overcome.

While on the subject of wins, All We Imagine as Light has been in the news all week after it became the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. Lounge was at the festival, which ran from 19-25 May, and filmmaker Payal Kapadia and cinematographer Ranabir Das spoke to us about writing, language, melding fiction and non-fiction, and female friendships, which the film celebrates.

Another piece that delves into female friendships is about the women artists who depict the everyday lives of women—how they negotiate work, family life, politics, leisure and society. Over the past few years, women artists have turned the focus on the undocumented labour and inner lives of women, and this art is finally finding space in galleries and shows, both national and international. It’s art with a sense of the flâneuse. And if dawdling and meandering is what you plan to do this weekend, we have recommendations to help you with it—from heritage walks conducted by restaurants to what to eat, read, watch and wear this weekend.

Write to the editor at shalini.umachandran@htlive.com

@shalinimb

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!