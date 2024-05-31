T20 World Cup: How do India's rivals stack up?

While India undoubtedly start as one of the favourites at the world event, the shortest format of the game is also the trickiest. T20 cricket is a far more level playing field than the One Day Internationals (ODIs) or the Tests where common cricketing sense and quality usually emerges supreme. By its very nature, T20 is mercurial. A game of chance and chancers. There may be plenty of upsets in store as a cricket World Cup travels to North America for the very first time, to uncharted territory and unknown conditions. The tournament has also expanded to 20 countries, from 16 in the 2022 edition in Australia. Even though there are far too many variables, on paper, India’s biggest threat may still come from traditional powerhouses like Australia, England and South Africa.