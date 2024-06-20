How the World Cup has spiced up the T20 format
SummaryFrom bowler friendly pitches resulting in tighter games, to traditionally powerful teams being humbled, the T20 World Cup keeps throwing up surprises
Bowler-friendly pitches in the T20 World Cup this year have produced interesting results with low scores, close contests, and several upsets. The pitches have levelled the playing field in more ways than one, primarily by bringing parity between power-hitters and bowlers.
Only three teams out of 20 crossed 200 in the group stage of the tournament: Australia against England, Sri Lanka against the Netherlands, and finally, the West Indies against Afghanistan. The last two of those matches were inconsequential after the Super 8 spots had already been taken. In fact, a score of 160, which is just 8 runs an over, got breached only 11 times in 40 matches.