How the World Cup has spiced up the T20 format

The New York hurdle

The hastily prepared ground and drop-in pitches in Nassau County on the outskirts of New York were the most challenging of all for batsmen. India, playing three of their four group matches there, were lucky to emerge winners in two of those encounters. After defending 119 by a narrow margin of 6 runs in the marquee clash against Pakistan, India squeaked through to a target of 111 against the US. Five penalty runs awarded late in the game for the US’s tardy turnover between overs helped the run chase. It’s just as well that India got wins in those two games because their last group match against Canada in Florida got washed out.