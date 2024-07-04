India's T20 World Cup triumph: How it all clicked for the champs
SummaryIndia's long wait for a World Cup ended spectacularly with the T20 win, but it could have all gone wrong quite easily
It was third time lucky for Virat Kohli and India in the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Bridgetown, Barbados on 29 June. Kohli’s 50s in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final and 2023 ODI World Cup final at strike rates of 125 and 86, respectively, had ended in losses for India. This time, his anchor role at a strike rate of 129 led to a win, just about.
In the euphoria of a World Cup trophy after a long wait of 13 years, it may appear churlish to ask if India won despite Kohli’s risk-free approach or because of it. Had India lost the game, which they came very close to doing, Kohli’s old modus operandi would surely have come into question. He did not attempt a single boundary from the fourth over till the 18th over. He resumed hitting only after getting a 50.
You might say his role of a sheet anchor was justified after India lost three quick wickets to loose shots in the first three overs. But going 14 overs without a boundary in a T20 game on a good batting surface, can only be justified if the team wins miraculously.