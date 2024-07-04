India's T20 World Cup triumph: How it all clicked for the champs

Having been clobbered for a six by Klaasen in the 10th over, Pandya was the underdog in the match-up with the South African in the 17th over. But he kept his cool and used his street-smart faculties to deliver the change-up that turned the game. In the last over, Pandya had the right idea in attempting a wide yorker to Miller, but he presented a full toss. Then the gods got into the game with Yadav’s miraculous catch on the boundary.