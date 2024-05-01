Lounge
Does India have the squad to win the T20 World Cup?
Sumit Chakraberty 7 min read 01 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryA mix of the old guard, returning aces and fresh faces offer the hope of a balanced squad. But can Rohit Sharma’s men win the Cup?
India’s T20 World Cup squad, announced on Tuesday, includes Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, who are going great guns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. The question is whether they will play or warm the benches, because the selectors have also included big name players Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.
In fact, except for opener Yashasvi Jaiswal replacing K.L. Rahul, the batting lineup appears identical to the one that underperformed in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England. Whether coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma will shake things up by including Samson and Dube in the playing 11 remains to be seen.
