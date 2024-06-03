How Tanishq broke into the bridal jewellery market in India
SummaryAn excerpt from Titan managing director C.K. Venkataraman's new book, ‘The Tanishq Story’, where he talks about the unusual approach Tata Group took to the jewellery business in the country
The advertising of Tanishq in the early 2000s was essentially jewellery-collection-led and had a look which was very distinctive, stylish and fashionable. The women shown were quite Western in their styling, they exhibited a behaviour which was independent and modern and the overall look and feel of the Tanishq ads were quite different from the rest of the industry. Tanishq stood out distinctively because of that. But our positioning also had some drawbacks. The brand consultant and social commentator Santosh Desai (we also went to college together) was commissioned by Tanishq sometime in 2004 to create a sustainable brand value proposition.
‘I remember Harish Bhat telling me about a brand problem that needed solving. Tanishq was a highly regarded brand, well thought of, but did not seem to reside in the heart of the jewellery market – the wedding market. Tanishq was seen as good for the trinkety stuff and did not appeal to those who went to the traditional jewellers. Admired but not bought to the same extent,’ he says.
Santosh recollects that there was some internal conflict as well, in his view, where the brand and design teams thought of the wedding market as a business necessity, but their natural impulse was to see Tanishq for its design differentiation and fashion quotient. He remembers images of African-American women modelling for Tanishq, a woman in a TV film tossing the diamonds into the swimming pool–the team’s lens of fashion leading the brand into such territories of expression.