How Tanishq broke into the bridal jewellery market in India

It was 2013 and the early days of our ‘Wedding Campaign’ journey. After multiple scripts around conventional, feel-good situations, Lintas suddenly brought the second marriage film to the marketing team. The first version of this idea was set in a court. It was designed as a civil marriage. Deepika Tewari headed Tanishq Marketing for eight years till 2019 and recollects that her initial reaction to this idea was a bit shaky. Here they were trying to get Tanishq to be considered favourably as a brand for bridal jewellery, and Lintas wanted to present the brand in a second marriage setting! But Lintas persisted and came up with the final version, set in a conventional wedding setting. ‘By then, we were starting to warm up to the boldness of the theme and were convinced about it,’ adds Deepika. The film starts by showing a beautiful young woman playing with a little girl, while dressing up for a big occasion. Their relationship appears quite close, and the viewers are left thinking that the little girl is perhaps the young woman’s niece…. We see the young woman and the bridegroom doing the saat pheras. The little girl is sitting on the lap of the young woman’s mother while the saat pheras are happening. Suddenly, she shouts, ‘Momma, I also want to do round-round!’ revealing to the audience that the young woman is her mother. The bridegroom calls out to the little girl, carries her in his arms and the three of them complete the saat pheras together.