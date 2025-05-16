Adventures on a heart-shaped isle

The fact that Tasmania is so isolated leads to a conversation about its history. To sum up, in 1642, while the Taj Mahal was still getting its final flourishes in Agra, Dutch explorer Abel Tasman, who had set sail from Jakarta that August, sighted Tasmania’s west coast from his ship on 24 November. He named it Van Diemen’s Land after the governor of the Dutch East Indies. Over the next century, European nautical celebrities like James Cook, William Bligh and Tobias Furneaux stopped by, mostly at Bruny Island in the south of Tasmania, thinking it was just a corner of mainland Australia. It took till 1798, when Lieutenant Matthew Flinders circumnavigated it, to prove it was an island. He named the strait between Tasmania and mainland Australia after his ship’s surgeon, George Bass.