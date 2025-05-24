The battle to put a phone in every Indian's hand
SummaryDeepali Gupta tells the colourful history of India’s telecom industry with skill and substance
The idea that you could walk into a neighborhood store, buy a phone, insert a SIM card and start calling family and friends within hours would have been the stuff of science fiction in pre-1990s India. Which is why the telecom sector is considered the poster child of the transformative powers of the reforms of 1991, which threw open a moribund government monopoly to the private sector.