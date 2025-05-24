The battle to put a phone in every Indian's hand

In addition there are the backstories of some of the more mysterious characters in the decades-long drama; men like the tea-trader Mahendra Nahata whose company Himachal Futuristic would twice play a huge role in the evolving sector. The first came with his eye-popping ₹85,000 crore bid for the first set of telecom licenses in 1995 which had Parliament in a tizzy, leading to angry exchanges between the colorful telecom minister, Sukh Ram, who would eventually be arrested and jailed, and opposition members like Pramod Mahajan from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nilotpal Basu from the left. Nahata, would surface again in 2010 when his company, Infotel Broadband Services, became the only one to win broadband spectrum in all 22 zones in India in the auction, only for the company to be immediately bought by Reliance Industries.