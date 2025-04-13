India’s women tennis team storms into Billie Jean King Cup playoffs

Going into the tournament, captain Vishal Uppal had identified the depth of talent as India’s strongest suit. And it was on display during the Asia-Oceania Group I, when the team found a hero whenever they needed it. Be it Bhamidipaty who went from BJKC singles debutant to India’s knight in shining armour in one week. Or Sahaja Yamalapalli, ranked 316, who bravely battled World No. 110 Mananchaya Sawangkaew till she cramped and had to be put on a drip. Or Vaidehi Chaudhari, who stepped in for Yamalapalli for the next two days and won her two singles rubbers.