Against the odds: Meet the next generation of India's women tennis players

When she entered the WTA 125K L&T Mumbai Open, the biggest women’s tennis event in India, Revathi was best known as the player who, in December, was selected to train at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca for a year. Over the course of the week, she showed why. It’s not just how hard she hits the ball, but the intent with which she does it. She’s aggressive but not reckless. Her clarity of vision and point construction seem mature beyond her years. Though Revathi predominantly plays on the junior tour and is currently ranked No.56 in the world, she looked like she belonged on the big stage.