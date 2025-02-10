In Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, does India have its own tennis prodigy?
SummaryThe teenaged Maaya powered her way to the semifinals of the L&T Mumbai Open. This is the story of how she went from wildcard to hero in a week
For a week in Mumbai, India’s city of dreams, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi took Indian tennis on a fantastical ride. While her legs were tired by the end of it, her courage rarely wavered as she went from a wildcard in the qualifiers to a semi-finalist at the L&T Mumbai Open.
The 15-year-old from Coimbatore shattered the shroud of despondency that seems to have settled on Indian tennis of late. As Maaya progressed through the WTA 125k, currently the biggest women’s tennis event in India, the nation got a look at its own teen prodigy.