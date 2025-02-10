In Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, does India have its own tennis prodigy?

“I was tired, my legs were not working like I wanted them to. As I said earlier, I always rely on my legs," said Maaya after the semifinal, which was her sixth match in eight days. “But I’m happy I was able to compete well. I got to see what it’s like to play at the highest level. As I improve, I’ll be playing more players like this. Even the top 100, 150 will play like this. Physically, I was not able to keep up after five-six matches at this level. I’ll have to improve on that."