US Open: Novak Djokovic and his younger, power hitting rivals
SummaryDjokovic has struggled in recent Grand Slams against younger players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. How long can he prevent the inevitable?
The power players—Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev—are the hardest to beat for the GOAT (greatest of all time) of tennis: Novak Djokovic. Now add the 6-ft-5-in Australian Alexei Popyrin to the list. Djokovic ran into him three times in the four Grand Slam tournaments this year.
They can throw Djokovic off his famous balance with the sheer power of their serves and shots. Against the less powerful, shorter baseline sluggers like Casper Ruud, the Serb can control the game. Either way, it’s a privilege for tennis fans to see the 37-year-old Djokovic stretch to stave off the inevitable.
The retirement of Roger Federer and scarce appearances of Rafael Nadal have left Djokovic as the last man standing, representing a 20-year golden era of tennis. The Serb failed to rack up his usual quota of Grand Slam titles this year, but he achieved the crowning glory of an Olympic gold medal, against all odds, on 4 August in Paris.