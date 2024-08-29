US Open: Novak Djokovic and his younger, power hitting rivals

It took Zverev over a year to come back from that horrific injury. But he’s playing at his best again, looking stronger and fitter than ever before. Perhaps more significantly, he looks relaxed on court, after the settlement of a domestic abuse case brought by his former partner.The six-and-a-half-foot German is the tallest of the four US Open top seeds. He leads the pack with a thunderous serve that often crosses 130 kmph. And his double-handed backhand is almost as reliable as that of Djokovic.Zverev’s forehand is still erratic and he’s the most mentally fragile among the top contenders. But his growing confidence makes him the player to watch for the future.