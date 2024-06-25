Tennis star N. Sriram Balaji's route to the Paris Olympics
SummaryN. Sriram Balaji has had a terrific few months as a doubles player in the global tennis circuit. He will now be partnering Rohan Bopanna in the Paris Olympics
Over the years, and especially after spending a decade on the professional tennis tour, N. Sriram Balaji has learnt to temper his expectations. 2023 had come with its own dose of disappointment as he missed out on a spot in the deferred 2022 Asian Games squad, despite being in the world top-100 in doubles. When the talk of golden ticket to the Olympics started swirling in the Indian tennis community, he deliberately blocked it out and focused on his game.
“I didn’t want to get my hopes high, especially since I was unlucky not to get selected for the Asian Games last year," Balaji tells Lounge. A place in the Indian men’s doubles team opened up since Rohan Bopanna is ranked in the top-10 (currently No. 4) in the world. As per Paris Olympics qualification rules, this entitled Bopanna, 44, to take an Indian player of his choice to the 2024 Summer Games. And he had a few options as four Indians, apart from Bopanna, are ranked in the top-100 on the ATP men’s doubles charts. But Bopanna had zeroed in on his choice by the time clay season had rolled around.