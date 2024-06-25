Tennis star N. Sriram Balaji's route to the Paris Olympics

As it happened, Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela got into the French Open as alternates. Once there, they got stuck into the competition and made it past the first two rounds. It was the first time that Balaji had posted main draw wins at the Grand Slam. In the third round, Balaji and Reyes-Varela took on second seeds and reigning Australian Open champions Bopanna-Matthew Ebden. Despite the difference in ranking and success, Balaji and Reyes-Varela made a match of it, only losing 10-8 in the third-set tie-breaker. Balaji’s movement and explosive power on the red dirt made a strong case for his selection, especially since the tennis competition of the Paris Olympics will take place at Roland Garros.