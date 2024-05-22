Tennis: A fitting end to Rafael Nadal’s French Open fairy tale?
SummaryRafael Nadal will once again be the biggest drawcard at Roland Garros, though he may not be the favourite to lift the title anymore
In the Parisian spring, there hasn’t been a more dazzling love affair than Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. In tennis, there hasn’t been a more certain lock-in for a major title. Even when Nadal removed the element of uncertainty - the lifeblood of sport - from the tournament when he participated, he managed to turn the French Open into a spectacle. A show of strength, and of character. Roland Garros was where his career was born, and reborn several times.
Having won his first title, on tournament debut, in 2005, Nadal has gone on to win 13 more times, claiming 14 of his 22 majors at the clay-court major. There is no greater physical and mental challenge than the French Open in tennis, and Nadal aced it almost every year. His craft was exquisite, mastery absolute. In his 18 visits to the Grand Slam so far, the Spaniard has lost only thrice, twice to his nemesis and World No 1 Novak Djokovic.
But Nadal will enter the 2024 French Open, which begins on May 26, in search for something else. A fitting end, a final hurrah at the place his legend is built upon. He is 37 now and trying to shake-off injuries that have kept him out of the game for almost two years. Last year Nadal declared that 2024 could well be his last season on the tour. His joints have been savaged by time and the pounding on tennis courts. His body weathered and skin baked to a hue not dissimilar to the dusty courts he favours.
He missed most of last year, including the French Open, due to a hip injury that required surgery. Nadal’s 2024 comeback, after almost a year-long absence, has been everything one would have expected and nothing his fans would have hoped for. In the mere four tournaments this season, Nadal has won zero titles and compiled a 6-3 win-loss record. During the high noon of his career, he would build momentum for Roland Garros by steamrolling rivals from one clay tournament to another – Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome. Nadal was the king of all he surveyed.