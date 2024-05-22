Tennis: A fitting end to Rafael Nadal’s French Open fairy tale?

Nadal will once again be the biggest drawcard at the 2024 French Open, though he may not be the favourite. That tag rests with defending champion Djokovic, who is searching for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. The Serb, who has a history with the hostile French crowd, is tied with Margaret Court for the most number of singles majors (24). The 37-year-old is going through a career wobble of his own after being knocked out in the semi-final of the Australian Open by Jannik Sinner. His run-up to the French Open has been scratchy. After a second-round exit at the Rome Masters, Djokovic took a last-minute wildcard to the Geneva Open this week.