India vs. New Zealand: The decline of India's cricket stalwarts
SummaryIndia's Test series loss to New Zealand marked their first home defeat since 2012, ending a 12-year winning streak
Muddled captaincy, wrong decisions, faulty selection, decline of stalwarts—it was a perfect storm that flattened India at home after a 12-year winning run. India’s Test series loss to New Zealand, going 2-0 down in Pune on 26 October, came after 18 consecutive home series wins. The last time they lost a Test series in India was in 2012 against England.
That it came against New Zealand, a nation that had never won a Test series in India earlier, made it a historic defeat. That the Kiwis got drubbed 2-0 in a Test series in Sri Lanka just a month earlier accentuated the debacle. What went wrong for India?