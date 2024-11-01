India vs. New Zealand: The decline of India's cricket stalwarts

Despite the much-touted sub-air drainage system in Bengaluru, that can magically suck up the rain, the humid atmosphere and lack of exposure to the sun made it a sticky wicket. The tall Kiwi pacers were super accurate and made the ball bounce and deviate off the surface. Sharma himself perished in his desperate attempt to come down the wicket and hit Tim Southee off his length. That started the Indian collapse to 46 all out, their lowest Test total at home.