Khao Yai: Thailand’s best-kept golf secret
SummaryAt Khao Yai, golfers can play a surfeit of courses without bothering to make a booking
In July, Thailand’s former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, spent a weekend at a little-known golf resort in north-eastern Thailand. Shinawatra was hosted by the country’s deputy Prime Minister—Anutin Charnvirakul—who owns the resort, and was accompanied by his daughter and current Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
According to media reports, Shinawatra and Charnvirakul—who have had political differences in the past—patched up, sang karaoke, and had an overall cracking time. Not surprisingly, the trip sparked speculation in the Thai press about political machinations: Shinawatra returned from exile only in 2023 while Charnvirakul is the man who played a key role in the legalisation of medicinal marijuana in Thailand (that Shinawatra opposed). But that is not a rabbit hole that golfers reading this piece are likely to be interested in. For them, the most critical piece of information in the last passage has to be a golf course that most haven’t heard of, in a region that rarely features on golf itineraries in Thailand—Khao Yai.