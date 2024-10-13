Khao Yai: Thailand’s best-kept golf secret

All you need to know about Mountain Creek Golf Club is that it was designed by Seve Ballesteros. When someone once asked him why he didn’t use new-age technology to fine-tune his swing, the Spanish golf legend famously said that his “hands were his computer". And that’s exactly the kind of feel you’re going to require to get through this course in one piece. Forget all about large landing areas and wide-open fairways—Mountain Creek has tapering pathways leading to the most treacherous greens you’re likely to have played in recent memory. And all sorts of monstrous trouble—creeks, lakes, impenetrable rough (which transforms into full-blown thickets in places) and pit bunkers—abounds where you least expect it. You do have to be a tad sadistic to tee it up here; this course will maul all but the single-digit handicappers. But on the flip side, once you’re done here, and irrespective of how you’ve fared, you’re going to get back home and blitz at that tame pushover of a parkland course at your Sunday Nassau.