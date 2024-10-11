Islands in the sun: Exploring Phuket and Krabi's ultimate beach getaways
SummaryFrom karst limestone cliffs to sun-kissed islands, Krabi and Koh Phi Phi in south-east Thailand continue to be among the best beach vacation destinations in the world
What are the prerequisites for an island paradise? Mild weather, gentle waves, a temperate sea, plenty of sun, white beaches, coconuts. Well, sometimes, all you need to say instead is Phi Phi. Submerged up to my head in the gently lapping waves of the blue-green lagoon off Phi Phi Don’s Long Beach, I looked out longingly across the bay. There, some 7km out to sea, rose the spiny mass of the world’s most famous “Paradise Island"—Koh Phi Phi Leh.
I’m not a beach holiday kind of guy. At least, that’s what I like to tell myself. Labouring up a Himalayan ridge in total whiteout conditions is more my jam (again, as I’d like to tell myself). But self-delusion aside, five months on from my Thailand vacation, often when I close my eyes, I see Phi Phi Leh.
It is, of course, the island par excellence, the true star of the 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio film The Beach, a collection of towering vegetation-clad limestone karst ridges, rising from the choppy waters of the Andaman Sea, sheltering lagoons and bays so stunning as to be almost unreal. I was 19 when The Beach came out, and despite its prescient dissection of the dark underbelly of influencer culture, the alluring silhouette of Phi Phi Leh is one that had stayed with me, a teenage daydream of “paradise".