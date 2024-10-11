Islands in the sun: Exploring Phuket and Krabi's ultimate beach getaways

Also Read A snorkelling holiday in Maldives

I could never understand why tourists, especially Indian ones, try to “do" all of Thailand in one trip. It is practically impossible to wrap your brain around the sheer diversity of the country because north Thailand could not be more different than south, and the joys of the Gulf of Thailand are very different from the Andaman Sea. We were visiting a very small (and very popular) part of south-east Thailand around Krabi and Phuket, island hopping all over the Phang Nga Bay in the Andaman Sea. In hindsight, we could have probably spent the entire 10 days in just Phuket, or just Krabi, or kicking back in Phi Phi.