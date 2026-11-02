'The Art of Enduring': With permission to innovate or fail, staff bring new ideas to a role

Titan has a unique work culture that was inculcated from the outset when a high-quality diverse team became the original founders. This culture has been honed over the years by encouraging both participation and innovation. This is bolstered by encouraging the movement of people across functions, who bring in a fresh perspective to a role, spurring innovative ideas.
Take the case of Revathi Kant. From 1995 to 2005, she was in charge of marketing and in a consumer-facing role until she was offered the role of design head for watches. In 2010, she moved on to head design, innovation and NPI for the Jewellery division and in 2017, she was elevated to chief design officer and set up the Design Excellence Centre that caters to the design needs of the entire organization. Kant’s understanding of consumer needs translates into designs that are winners for Titan, from watches to jewellery to eyewear to accessories.
Ronnie Talati, who led Fastrack and later became CEO of the eyewear division, started as an accountant at Tata Press in 1976, moving to Titan alongside Xerxes Desai in 1986. Around 2005, Talati was tasked with and successfully led the revival of Fastrack. This is unique, where an employee in what is considered a support role, moves to a business function and eventually heads It...
Through their journeys across different roles and functions, employees—called Titanians—are encouraged to take risks and take ownership of their ideas.
When we interviewed Ronnie Talati about his experience heading Fastrack, he told us, “I gave my team this hook: How can we make this brand bigger than Titan? Go from ‘Fastrack from Titan’ to ‘Titan from Fastrack’. I told them you have complete freedom and you can do whatever you want... It worked for us and we exceeded our targets month after month.”
What is interesting is that not only did Ronnie himself feel he had the empowerment to run the business as he thought fit but he in turn gave his team the same freedom.
Empowerment comes both with accountability as well as support. Both Desai and (Bhaskar) Bhat demanded performance from their employees but also backed them with psychological support throughout.