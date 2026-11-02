'The Art of Enduring': With permission to innovate or fail, staff bring new ideas to a role

The resulting culture that developed was a familial one. CKV (C.K. Venkataraman) explained this aspect of culture to us at the Titan Campus in Bangalore. He said, “In the corporate sector, there is often a rat race, where your victory comes at somebody else’s defeat. Or you have to climb over somebody else to succeed. That is why people get fed up and want to leave the rat race. But what if we keep aside ego? What if I celebrate your success as much as I celebrate my own? It is like what family and friends do. We are there for each other in joy and during stress. Magic can result in such a situation.”