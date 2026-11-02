'The Art of Enduring': With permission to innovate or fail, staff bring new ideas to a role

Take the case of Revathi Kant. From 1995 to 2005, she was in charge of marketing and in a consumer-facing role until she was offered the role of design head for watches. In 2010, she moved on to head design, innovation and NPI for the Jewellery division and in 2017, she was elevated to chief design officer and set up the Design Excellence Centre that caters to the design needs of the entire organization. Kant’s understanding of consumer needs translates into designs that are winners for Titan, from watches to jewellery to eyewear to accessories.