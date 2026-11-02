'The Art of Enduring': With permission to innovate or fail, staff bring new ideas to a role

Titan has a unique work culture that was inculcated from the outset when a high-quality diverse team became the original founders. This culture has been honed over the years by encouraging both participation and innovation. This is bolstered by encouraging the movement of people across functions, who bring in a fresh perspective to a role, spurring innovative ideas.
Titan has a unique work culture that was inculcated from the outset when a high-quality diverse team became the original founders. This culture has been honed over the years by encouraging both participation and innovation. This is bolstered by encouraging the movement of people across functions, who bring in a fresh perspective to a role, spurring innovative ideas.
Take the case of Revathi Kant. From 1995 to 2005, she was in charge of marketing and in a consumer-facing role until she was offered the role of design head for watches. In 2010, she moved on to head design, innovation and NPI for the Jewellery division and in 2017, she was elevated to chief design officer and set up the Design Excellence Centre that caters to the design needs of the entire organization. Kant’s understanding of consumer needs translates into designs that are winners for Titan, from watches to jewellery to eyewear to accessories.
Take the case of Revathi Kant. From 1995 to 2005, she was in charge of marketing and in a consumer-facing role until she was offered the role of design head for watches. In 2010, she moved on to head design, innovation and NPI for the Jewellery division and in 2017, she was elevated to chief design officer and set up the Design Excellence Centre that caters to the design needs of the entire organization. Kant’s understanding of consumer needs translates into designs that are winners for Titan, from watches to jewellery to eyewear to accessories.
Ronnie Talati, who led Fastrack and later became CEO of the eyewear division, started as an accountant at Tata Press in 1976, moving to Titan alongside Xerxes Desai in 1986. Around 2005, Talati was tasked with and successfully led the revival of Fastrack. This is unique, where an employee in what is considered a support role, moves to a business function and eventually heads It...
Through their journeys across different roles and functions, employees—called Titanians—are encouraged to take risks and take ownership of their ideas.
When we interviewed Ronnie Talati about his experience heading Fastrack, he told us, “I gave my team this hook: How can we make this brand bigger than Titan? Go from ‘Fastrack from Titan’ to ‘Titan from Fastrack’. I told them you have complete freedom and you can do whatever you want... It worked for us and we exceeded our targets month after month.”
What is interesting is that not only did Ronnie himself feel he had the empowerment to run the business as he thought fit but he in turn gave his team the same freedom.
Empowerment comes both with accountability as well as support. Both Desai and (Bhaskar) Bhat demanded performance from their employees but also backed them with psychological support throughout.
As Harish Bhat (who was a member of the leadership team of the jewellery division between 2001 and 2005, and chief operating officer of the watches division from 2006 to 2012) told us, “Bhaskar Bhat and Desai were very supportive managers. It helped the employees psychologically because they knew that if something went wrong, Titan’s management would support them, stand by them. This is a Bombay House trait that I have seen, across many great leaders of the Tata Group. As long as the Group sees you giving your best to the firm, they are very supportive even during your tough times. I have learnt a lot from Bhaskar and KK (R.K. Krishna Kumar, a Tata Group veteran who passed away in January 2023) about compassion and care, not just towards senior people, but towards junior and part-time employees as well.”
The resulting culture that developed was a familial one. CKV (C.K. Venkataraman) explained this aspect of culture to us at the Titan Campus in Bangalore. He said, “In the corporate sector, there is often a rat race, where your victory comes at somebody else’s defeat. Or you have to climb over somebody else to succeed. That is why people get fed up and want to leave the rat race. But what if we keep aside ego? What if I celebrate your success as much as I celebrate my own? It is like what family and friends do. We are there for each other in joy and during stress. Magic can result in such a situation.”
The psychological support mentioned above is crucial since failures are an inherent aspect of innovation and experimentation. CKV adds that the support for experiments that don’t work sets up people to think boldly without the fear of failure. A programme such as GoldPlus (mass market jewellery for small towns), which was launched in 2005, scaled over the next twelve years and was merged with the broader Tanishq brand in 2017, is one significant example of ideas that employees bring to life.
Bhaskar Bhat pioneered this ‘intrapreneurship’ approach in 2004. One such programme divided a bunch of previously identified employees into cross-functional teams that focused on ideas for improving existing businesses and exploring new opportunities. Each team was led by a senior Tata Group executive and had to present their business plan to a panel consisting of managing directors from within the Tata Group as well as senior academicians from leading institutions. The panel chose GoldPlus and Eye+ for implementation.
Edited excerpt published with permission from Penguin Random House India.