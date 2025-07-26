All you need is love: How John Lennon and Paul McCartney's songs with The Beatles reinvented male friendships
The songs John Lennon and Paul McCartney composed with The Beatles, and their deep, loving friendship with each other showed that men could be vulnerable and in touch with their feminine side. And be stronger for it
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Rock critic Lester Bangs once famously called The Beatles “the firstest with the mostest". A phrase that is patently true, even if Bangs used it ironically. The Beatles certainly were the first to a staggering number of new experiences within pop culture, not to mention re-writing or inventing new ways of composing, recording and delivering popular music.
They were also the first in other, less apparent, if equally important ways, like growing up together within an intense maelstrom of public scrutiny, falling apart in a fog of recrimination and sorrow just when divorce became a real cultural phenomenon, and charting very individualistic lives in the aftermath, while very much remaining a “Beatle".