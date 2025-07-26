The story of John and Paul is an examination of male friendship so radically new for the time that it changed culture. “It’s like you and me are lovers," says Lennon, while smiling bashfully and brushing away his hair, in a scene from Peter Jackson’s Get Backdocumentary of The Beatles rehearsing and recording in 1969. He says this in response to McCartney suggesting that his and Lennon’s new songs (Get Back, Two of Us, Oh Darling! and Don’t Let Me Down) are in conversation with each other. “It’s like, after Get Back, “we’re on our way home". So, there’s a story. There’s another one: Don’t Let Me Down, ‘Oh Darling, I’ll never let you down’," McCartney says. When Lennon suggests they may be lovers, McCartney says “Yeah," and brushes his hair, mirroring Lennon.