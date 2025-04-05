How bad loans ruined India’s banking system

Second, the PPP structure was doomed from the get-go. The fundamental flaw lay in the private party being completely insulated from risks and losses, but having a considerable share in the profits. Infrastructure projects were awarded to and executed by a standalone company—called “special purpose vehicle" (SPV)—with shareholding from the private-sector partner and the government (which, in most cases, came in the form of land). In addition, the SPV structure usually came with a non-recourse clause: in the event of losses or other risks, creditors had no access to the private shareholder’s finances. Consequently, the SPV’s borrowings attracted high interest rates because of the company’s lack of a track record, or credit rating, and lenders being denied access to the sponsor’s balance-sheet. Perversely, this structure encouraged the private-sector partner to discard credit discipline.