'The Gujaratis' book review: An insider and outsider view of a community

The strongest aspect of the book is that the author does not portray the community as homogeneous and highlights its contradictions. Like Indians from other parts of the country, many Gujaratis, irrespective of their residence, are obsessed with placing people in hierarchies, considering divisions as a natural order. According to Tripathi, Brahmins and Baniyas, constitute nearly 7% of Gujarat's population. This segment views other trading Gujarati communities, like Bhatias and Lohanas as well as Jains (together around one per cent), as rich as them or richer than them. The upper castes, he writes, “love Parsis and hope they like us," and consider Muslims (10%) as “others". These upper castes have “disproportionate power over others, dictating social discourse and controlling agendas." A few of the elite Brahmin families have standardized the language, ignoring not only the influence of Parsi but also a large number of dialects from different regions of the state. They treat Dalits (7.5%) as not “equal to us" and Adivasis and de-notified tribes as “primitive" (14%), pastoral communities and nomads (2.5%) as “neither them nor us," and Kolis (25%) as “backwards". However, Tripathi does not consider Patidars, who make up 12% of Gujaratis and are traditionally Shudras, as ‘upper castes’ though Patidars have acquired economic and political power and now claim Vaishya status.