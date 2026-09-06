How a reading circle in Srinagar is bringing women together

Reclaiming Space

For centuries, the women of Kashmir have been central to transforming the political, cultural and literary landscape of the region. Literary giants like Lal Ded, Habba Khatoon and Arnimal, and political figures such as Kota Rani, Didda and Begum Jahan have shaped Kashmir’s identity as a culturally vibrant and intellectually robust society, where women were treated with dignity and equality. The onset of militancy in the late 1980s disturbed the social fabric and eliminated women’s agency and access to public spaces. “There are very few public spaces where they can come together to discuss literature in a thoughtful and accessible way,” says Mehraj.