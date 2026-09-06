How a reading circle in Srinagar is bringing women together

Growing up in Srinagar, Maumil Mehraj, 28, noticed that many women enjoyed reading but rarely got a chance to discuss what they were reading. As a writer and researcher and a former teacher of English, talking about literature and books has always been important to her. In June, she returned home after living in Delhi for five years and launched The Reading Circle, a community-led literary initiative that brings women together through literature and conversation.
Reclaiming Space
For centuries, the women of Kashmir have been central to transforming the political, cultural and literary landscape of the region. Literary giants like Lal Ded, Habba Khatoon and Arnimal, and political figures such as Kota Rani, Didda and Begum Jahan have shaped Kashmir’s identity as a culturally vibrant and intellectually robust society, where women were treated with dignity and equality. The onset of militancy in the late 1980s disturbed the social fabric and eliminated women’s agency and access to public spaces. “There are very few public spaces where they can come together to discuss literature in a thoughtful and accessible way,” says Mehraj.
The Reading Circle is open and free to all women readers, and sessions are held weekly. Participants include students, professionals and people who simply enjoy literature. Members encourage one another’s writing, recommend books, and celebrate each other’s milestones. Sheeba Shafaq, an academic and writer, says, “I am an avid reader and this informal space for women like me gives a safe place to read, speak and think.”