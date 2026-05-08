Quick commerce, stress and the rise of India’s pain economy

Initially, Navin Israni, 36, didn’t treat his back pain as much as he furnished around it. A back-support cushion for his work chair, then a medicine ball he tried sitting on and returned for being too large—both ordered online. The cushion on his sofa moved up to act as back support, then a sheet of plywood affixed to provide a firm seat. At doctors’ clinics, he avoided soft couches in waiting rooms whenever he could. The content marketer first felt this sharp ache across his back in late September 2024. It quickly began to shape his days. He works from home, but reached a point where he could no longer sit comfortably at his desk, walk along the inclined road outside his Pune residence or play tennis, a sport he had loved since childhood. Pain had affected every aspect of his life. “I hoped for a day free of pain,” he says.
During this period, Israni’s close friend with a much worse back-and-neck condition underwent surgery. Looking back, he suspects watching that friend’s recovery pushed him “to do something about my pain instead of living with it”. An MRI revealed loss of lumbar lordosis (the lower back’s natural inward curve), along with multiple low-grade disc damages. For the first four months, the medical system frustrated him further. His first orthopaedic doctor was dismissive of his questions, his first physiotherapist handed him standard exercises that only made the pain worse, he says. A second physiotherapist, found via Google Reviews a year later, gave him more basic exercises he could graduate from slowly. Eventually, these exercises, along with supplements— zinc, calcium, vitamin D—started to reduce the flare-ups.
Israni also came across videos by American physician Brad Fanestil and chronic pain coach Maggie Sterling. Both helped him understand psychoplastic, or neuroplastic, pain: the kind that persists even after tissue has healed because the brain’s pain signalling remains heightened. “The damage was real,” he says. “But knowing the stress was making it worse, and that basic physio without surgery could lower it or even take it away, calmed me down.”
This is increasingly sounding like the new urban Indian phenomenon. Doctors unpacking pain in viral videos, a productivity and fitness culture that leaves little room for niggling discomfort to fester, and relief often just a click away rather than a trip to the chemist or a physiotherapist. Together, these forces have transformed how urban India seeks pain relief, all the while reshaping our understanding of pain and our relationship with it. In a culture long shaped by the twin scripts of “mard ko dard nahin hota” (men don’t feel pain) and the woman as the site of endurance—where period pain, labour and other unnamed aches are absorbed without whisper—this shift feels significant.
India’s analgesics market was worth approximately ₹16,757 crore as of March, according to data shared by Pharmarack, a B2B pharma commerce and insights company. It has grown at a steady 9% CAGR over the last five years, and is expected to maintain a growth rate of 5-6% over the next two-three years. And this is only through the offline pharmacy channel. It does not account for online sales, physiotherapy, chiropractic and acupressure treatments, pain-relief patches, muscle-relaxing sprays, roll-ons, ointments, devices, infrared belts, hot and cold packs, ergonomic supports bought online, or the huge amount of money people spend on healing yoga retreats, Pilates and Ayurveda subscriptions.
The same Pharmarack data also shows a steady decline in offline sales of over-the-counter (OTC) analgesics such as Dolo, Calpol, Combiflam across a five-year stretch. Dolo, the household painkiller of the covid years, has shrunk from ₹549 crore in March 2022 to ₹377 crore in March 2026, a roughly 9% compound annual decline. “While a section of these drugs is prescription-driven, they now have a significant share of OTC purchase which may not be prescription-led and happening through modern trade channels, so people are simply buying them on quick commerce and e-pharma apps now,” says Sheetal Sapale, vice-president, commercial, at Pharmarack, explaining the possible reason for dip in offline sales.
Pain relief is now a full-fledged category on quick commerce platforms, sorted by body area (knee, neck, back, abdomen, head), by form (tablet, gel, spray, roll-on, patch, belt), by intent (period pain, gym recovery, migraine, arthritis) and even dosage. You can have a posture-correcting device delivered to your door in under 10 minutes, packed alongside your groceries for the day.
QUICK COMMERCE
This shift has opened up new opportunities for brands in the category. An FMCG marketer whose company makes pain-relief products says their business in this segment has doubled over the past 18 months, almost entirely due to quick commerce. “We’ve built a portfolio of patches and roll-ons designed for today’s consumer—small enough to fit into a work bag, easy to apply without the mess of traditional balms and ointments, which we still make for older users,” he says, requesting anonymity.
The deeper advantage lies in what these platforms know about their users, he adds. “Once a quarter, we build cohorts based on data from quick commerce platforms: people who have searched for terms like ‘headache’ or ‘migraine’. A few weeks later, we surface our roll-ons while they’re ordering groceries, even if they weren’t looking for pain relief at the time.” Nearly half end up adding the product to their cart. “Pain relief is a low-ticket, high-frequency category. You’re serving both the sedentary consumer dealing with inactivity-related pain and the active one managing muscle recovery pain.” What’s driving the growth is who is now living with pain.
Saransh Chaudhary, founder of the wellness brand RESET and CEO of Venus Medicine Research Centre in Panchkula, Haryana, says, “Individuals in their late 20s and 30s are presenting with persistent neck, knee, back and shoulder pain that earlier generations did not experience until much later in life.” He attributes the convergence to a familiar set of pressures—sedentary work, prolonged screen exposure, deteriorating sleep, inflammatory diets, chronic low-grade stress. This, he believes, has led to a self-medication culture that has made NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) like Advil, Ibuprofen, Aspirin, their default first response. This tendency to self-diagnose pain isn’t new. It comes from a culture that treats pain as too minor to merit serious attention, leaving many people reluctant to see doctors or wary that their concerns will simply be dismissed as “it’s just pain.” What has changed is the speed and ease of access.
On e-pharmacy platforms, a quick search for a muscle relaxant—often discovered through word-of-mouth—can instantly throw up multiple alternatives, including cheaper versions with the same composition. In many cases, pain relief has become faster, easier, and more economical to access than medical care itself. However, “the long-term implications of this self-diagnosis culture for gastric, renal and hepatic health, while well-documented, are rarely discussed at the consumer level,” adds Chaudhary.
A fraction of these relief-seekers is moving past quick fixes. “Until a few years ago, you saw that patients who wanted immediate solutions for acute pain had learnt to live with chronic pain. Now, thanks to social media awareness, many are starting to look for the root cause of their everyday pain,” says Akshat Chadha, a Mumbai-based general physician who has practised lifestyle medicine for close to 15 years. “Today, 70-75% patients come with pain as the major issue they want dealt with, and in two-thirds of these cases, you can find and treat the root cause.”
A significant cause of these pains, he finds, is psychosomatic—real, physical pain whose source or amplifier is emotional stress rather than structural injury. These include stress-related neck pain, shoulder pain, and pains related to the gut. The International Association for the Study of Pain formally updated the definition of pain in 2020 to acknowledge this duality. Pain, it now reads, is “an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with or resembling that associated with actual or potential tissue damage.” In his practice, Dr Chadha notes that more women than men come to him with pain issues now. “I think it is a sign of women opening up more about their pain, being more receptive to understanding how to deal with it,” he says. “It’s usually the women accompanying men who tell me about the male patient’s pain points.”