Quick commerce, stress and the rise of India’s pain economy

The misconceptions that restrict morphine, Dr Rajagopal says, are as common among doctors as they are among families: that it is only for the dying, and that it inevitably causes addiction. He does not dismiss the risk. “If you ask me whether oral morphine can cause addiction, I must say yes, but rarely,” he says. “When morphine is used orally in the right doses to treat cancer pain, the chances of addiction are remote.” He doesn’t contend whether the risk exists, but the magnitude with which Indian medicine has historically treated it. The greater cost of withholding morphine, argues Dr Rajagopal, also an adjunct professor of global oncology at Queen’s University, Canada, is cognitive. “Pain strips patients of the mental space needed to make decisions, including whether to continue treatment. Once the pain is treated properly, they would have the mind space for clarity of thought and tend to undergo cancer treatment.”