Quick commerce, stress and the rise of India’s pain economy

Initially, Navin Israni, 36, didn’t treat his back pain as much as he furnished around it. A back-support cushion for his work chair, then a medicine ball he tried sitting on and returned for being too large—both ordered online. The cushion on his sofa moved up to act as back support, then a sheet of plywood affixed to provide a firm seat. At doctors’ clinics, he avoided soft couches in waiting rooms whenever he could. The content marketer first felt this sharp ache across his back in late September 2024. It quickly began to shape his days. He works from home, but reached a point where he could no longer sit comfortably at his desk, walk along the inclined road outside his Pune residence or play tennis, a sport he had loved since childhood. Pain had affected every aspect of his life. “I hoped for a day free of pain,” he says.