Theatre has always been a genre of resistance, says M.K. Raina

Kashmir has a rich culture, which took a knock during militancy. What is the scenario today?

Ignorance, and then militancy, have killed that rich culture. Nobody is interested in keeping the legacy alive. How many people know Rehman Rahi or Dinanath Nadim’s poems? It’s not part of the school curriculum. Sufiana Kalam, the classical music of Kashmir, is almost gone. Nothing about the bandhs is documented. There is only one santoor maker, and nobody after him to keep this instrument alive. It’s very easy to say “Abhinavagupta hamara tha" (the Kashmiri philosopher who lived between approximately 950 and 1020 CE). It means nothing. It’s just lip service. There used to be a bookshop below the coffee house in Srinagar. We used to buy (Jean-Paul) Sartre, (Albert) Camus, all kinds of literature from there. When I visited the shop in 2001, it was practically empty. The old salesman there said, “Those who used to read have left".