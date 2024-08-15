Chronicling inherited memories of the Partition
The Partition of 1947—described as the largest mass migration in human history—has left a lasting legacy. It is not just the survivors from either side of the border who continue to grapple with memories of that period, but also their descendants. The third generation in some of the families, which moved to India after the Partition, have grown up on stories that their grandparents told them. The youth continue to relive those moments through the memories of the elders, often wondering about their roots and what life would have been like if a border had not been etched between the lands.
Having lived on solely in memories, the oral history of Partition had been considered insignificant for a long time. Initiatives such as the 1947 Partition Archive, Partition Museum and Project Dastaan have changed this to an extent by preserving these stories of survival. The idea is to ensure that the human experience of Partition is not forgotten. And authors-historians like Aanchal Malhotra have documented some of these memories evocatively in books such as Remnants of a Separation.
Malhotra, a descendant of ‘Partition refugees’ herself, reiterates that the event's memory does not end with those who lived it, but passes down through generations in many “incarnations." "The house of the past may not even exist anymore, it is entirely conjured up from memory," she adds. “There is a place somewhere that does not belong to us, but we belong to it, and I always wonder, is it waiting for us?"
