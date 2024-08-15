Chronicling inherited memories of the Partition

Not all survivors have been forthcoming with details of what they went through. It is as if they have locked those memories away. This has left their descendants curious about what their families had to go through. Pratibha Chaudhary, a student pursuing bachelor’s in legislative law, who hails from Alwar, Rajasthan, could not get any details from her grandparents. "It was as if a filter existed. They would keep all the dark parts to themselves," she says. 22-year-old Manvi Girdhar,a trainee pilot at a private institution, faced a similar situation, when she nudged her grandparents to share simple details of their life in Pakistan before the Partition. "But my grandfather couldn’t express anything even after decades," she says. Girdhar is inquisitive about her roots. “My Internet search history is filled with names of places such as Montgomery (present-day Sahiwal), Lyallpur and Gujranwala," she adds.